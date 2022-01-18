AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.