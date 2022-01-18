Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $298,950.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,136,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

