Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agilysys stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

