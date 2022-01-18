Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agilysys stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.36.
AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.