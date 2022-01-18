AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

