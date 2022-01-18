Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $247,214.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $247,214.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,979.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.07472786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00336918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00909486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00076790 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00483290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00257306 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.