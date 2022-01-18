Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.96. 21,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,450. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

