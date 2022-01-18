Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock valued at $211,706,351 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

