Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $202.20 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $202.20 million and approximately $45.35 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00311235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00087102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00123963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

