Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

