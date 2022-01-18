Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $263.08

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.08 and traded as high as $263.27. Alexander’s shares last traded at $262.49, with a volume of 9,549 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

