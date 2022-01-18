Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,825 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $81,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

