Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $252,550,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 2,114,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,600. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

