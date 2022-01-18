Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $487.86

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $487.86 and last traded at $489.76, with a volume of 49212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.63.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.63 and a 200 day moving average of $653.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.