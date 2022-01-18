Alleghany (NYSE:Y) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Critical Contrast

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alleghany alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alleghany and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $857.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alleghany and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.04 $101.75 million $48.05 14.00 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.75 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alleghany beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.