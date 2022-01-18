Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.