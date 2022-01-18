Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 790,857 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Cardinal Health worth $42,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.