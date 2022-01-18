Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 859,791 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,791 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.59% of Juniper Networks worth $53,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.