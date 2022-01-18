Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.54% of IPG Photonics worth $45,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

