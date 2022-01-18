Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of XPeng worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

