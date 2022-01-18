Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.94% of Valmont Industries worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

