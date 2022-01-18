Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 116,222 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $45,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

