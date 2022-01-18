Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,588,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.02% of Chemours worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

