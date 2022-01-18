Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $61,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $186.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.21 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

