Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.00% of ManpowerGroup worth $58,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

