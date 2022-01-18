Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $52,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $480.52 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.