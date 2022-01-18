Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.44% of Comerica worth $46,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $101.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

