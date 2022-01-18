Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Qorvo worth $46,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

