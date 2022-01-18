Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $203.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.86 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

