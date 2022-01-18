Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.