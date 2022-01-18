Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 135,146 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,146 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 745,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

