Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 199,055 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,055 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Liberty Global worth $46,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

