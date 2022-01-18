Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 54,313 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.27% of Livent worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,096,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Livent by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

LTHM stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -273.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

