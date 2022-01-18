Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 127,117 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,117 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.71% of Freshpet worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.