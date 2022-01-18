Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 293,555 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,555 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $48,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,147 shares of company stock worth $17,431,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.88 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citic Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

