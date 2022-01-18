Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,030 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $46,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.25.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

