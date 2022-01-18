Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $597.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
