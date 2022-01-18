Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $597.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

