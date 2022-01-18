Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 7.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,010,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

