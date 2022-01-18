Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,551 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

