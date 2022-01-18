Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

