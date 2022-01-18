Alpaca Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.54 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.86 or 0.07465794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.02 or 0.99720497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

