Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Camtek by 1,210.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Camtek by 122.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Camtek by 138.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

CAMT opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.