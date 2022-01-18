Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

