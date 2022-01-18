Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ALPAU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

