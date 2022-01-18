Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Alphabet worth $4,147,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,734.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,900.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,824.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,211.41.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

