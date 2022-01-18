Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Puzo Michael J’s 2nd Largest Position

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,726.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,890.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,803.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

