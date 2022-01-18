Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Alphabet worth $4,636,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $992,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,738.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,890.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,803.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

