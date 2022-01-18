Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,890.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,803.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

