Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,206.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $255,206.73 and approximately $93,206.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

