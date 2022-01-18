AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 37,683 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

