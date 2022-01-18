AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

